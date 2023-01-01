Pork chops in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve pork chops
DiParma Italian Table
175 Main Street, West Yarmouth
|Honey Garlic Pork Chops
|$24.00
Two boneless center cut chops, roasted potato, vegetable.
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Lemon Basil Pork Chop
|$23.00
a grilled bone-in pork chop marinated in fresh basil and lemon topped with basil, lemon zest, and a drizzle of warm bourbon honey served with roasted potatoes and fresh vegetables