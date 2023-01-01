Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in West Yarmouth

Go
West Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

West Yarmouth restaurants that serve prime ribs

Captain Parker's Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Prime Rib Melt$17.00
thin-shaved prime rib grilled with caramelized onions, topped with crumbled bleu cheese served on multi-grain with a side of BBQ chips
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
shaved prime rib on a grilled brioche roll with caramelized onions, arugula, and a horseradish chive sauce served with seasoned house-fried chips
Shaved Prime Rib Ciabatta$16.00
thin-sliced prime rib topped with arugula, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of roasted garlic aioli served on a toasted ciabatta roll with a side of french fries
More about Captain Parker's Pub
Consumer pic

 

The Lobster Boat

681 Route 28, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib 16oz$39.00
Slow roasted to perfection so all juice remain. Sliced to order and served with au jus.
Prime Rib 10oz$29.00
More about The Lobster Boat

Browse other tasty dishes in West Yarmouth

Shrimp Scampi

Mac And Cheese

Bruschetta

Crab Cakes

Short Ribs

Scallops

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Map

More near West Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston