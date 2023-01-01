Prime ribs in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve prime ribs
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Shaved Prime Rib Melt
|$17.00
thin-shaved prime rib grilled with caramelized onions, topped with crumbled bleu cheese served on multi-grain with a side of BBQ chips
|Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
shaved prime rib on a grilled brioche roll with caramelized onions, arugula, and a horseradish chive sauce served with seasoned house-fried chips
|Shaved Prime Rib Ciabatta
|$16.00
thin-sliced prime rib topped with arugula, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of roasted garlic aioli served on a toasted ciabatta roll with a side of french fries