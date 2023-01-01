Salmon in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve salmon
More about DiParma Italian Table
DiParma Italian Table
175 Main Street, West Yarmouth
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Lemon wine sauce, house rice, fresh vegetable
More about Captain Parker's Pub
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Atlantic Salmon
|$29.00
salmon filet either grilled or blackened served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
a homemade patty of fresh Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a brioche roll with arugula and oven-roasted tomato jam, with a side of french fries
|Cajun Blackened Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
wild-caught Atlantic salmon pan-blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with mango salsa, served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables