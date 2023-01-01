Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Yarmouth

Go
West Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

West Yarmouth restaurants that serve salmon

Diparma Italian Table image

 

DiParma Italian Table

175 Main Street, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Lemon wine sauce, house rice, fresh vegetable
More about DiParma Italian Table
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$29.00
salmon filet either grilled or blackened served with fresh vegetables and your choice of side
Salmon Burger$18.00
a homemade patty of fresh Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a brioche roll with arugula and oven-roasted tomato jam, with a side of french fries
Cajun Blackened Atlantic Salmon$28.00
wild-caught Atlantic salmon pan-blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with mango salsa, served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables
More about Captain Parker's Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in West Yarmouth

Chicken Pot Pies

French Fries

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Clams

Map

More near West Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston