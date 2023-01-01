Scallops in West Yarmouth
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve scallops
DiParma Italian Table
175 Main Street, West Yarmouth
|Panko Haddock and Scallops
|$28.00
Panko breaded haddock filet, shrimp scampi, mashed potato, fresh vegetable
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Scallop & Bacon Flatbread
|$18.00
a grilled flatbread brushed with garlic butter, topped with fresh sea scallop pieces, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and baby arugula
|Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
|$25.00
half a dozen plump sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon
|Fried Scallops
|$17.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce