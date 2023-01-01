Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in West Yarmouth

West Yarmouth restaurants
West Yarmouth restaurants that serve scallops

Diparma Italian Table image

 

DiParma Italian Table

175 Main Street, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko Haddock and Scallops$28.00
Panko breaded haddock filet, shrimp scampi, mashed potato, fresh vegetable
More about DiParma Italian Table
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Parker's Pub

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Avg 4 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop & Bacon Flatbread$18.00
a grilled flatbread brushed with garlic butter, topped with fresh sea scallop pieces, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and baby arugula
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon$25.00
half a dozen plump sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon
Fried Scallops$17.99
served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Captain Parker's Pub

Map

Map

