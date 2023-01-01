Go
Banner picView gallery

Westbend

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5394 Williams Road

Lewisville, NC 27023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5394 Williams Road, Lewisville NC 27023

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanglewood Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 577
5539 US Hwy 158 Advance, NC 27006
View restaurantnext
Island Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 83
6246 Town Center Dr Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext
Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill - 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext
Little Richard's BBQ - Clemmons
orange starNo Reviews
6470 Stadium Drive Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext
The Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext
Pie Guys Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lewisville

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

High Point

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Westbend

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston