Westborough restaurants you'll love
Westborough's top cuisines
Must-try Westborough restaurants
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's
164 Milk Street, Westboro
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Cheese Breadsticks
More about Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180, Westborough
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Tandoor baked white flour garlic bread.
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)
|$5.99
Signature prep and need no description
|Masala Dosa
|$10.99
A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe stuffed with spiced potatoes masala. Served with sambar and chutney.
More about Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
50 East Main St, Westborough
|Popular items
|Korean Dumplings
|$10.95
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
|Stone Pot Bibimbap
|$17.95
Signature Korean entrée featuring a heated stone bowl filled with choice of grains & sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
House-made wonton wrappers filled with crabstick, veggies, and cream cheese
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
1 Research Drive, Westborough
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
|Double Chocolate Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots