Westborough restaurants you'll love

Westborough restaurants
Toast
  • Westborough

Must-try Westborough restaurants

Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

164 Milk Street, Westboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Breadsticks
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant image

 

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.99
Tandoor baked white flour garlic bread.
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)$5.99
Signature prep and need no description
Masala Dosa$10.99
A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe stuffed with spiced potatoes masala. Served with sambar and chutney.
Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi image

 

Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi

50 East Main St, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Dumplings$10.95
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
Stone Pot Bibimbap$17.95
Signature Korean entrée featuring a heated stone bowl filled with choice of grains & sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein
Crab Rangoon$9.95
House-made wonton wrappers filled with crabstick, veggies, and cream cheese
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

1 Research Drive, Westborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
Double Chocolate Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Westboro House of Pizza & Pub

36 E Main St, Ste #1, Westborough

Avg 4.1 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings (6)$7.99
House Salad$6.99
Traditional Wing (8)$9.99
