Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Westborough
/
Westborough
/
Pretzels
Westborough restaurants that serve pretzels
Westboro Tennis and Swim Club Cafe
35 Chauncy Street, Westborough
No reviews yet
Pretzels
$2.50
More about Westboro Tennis and Swim Club Cafe
Cold Harbor Brewing
66 Otis Street, Westborough
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$12.00
More about Cold Harbor Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Westborough
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Pitas
Peanut Butter Cookies
Tuna Salad
Chili
More near Westborough to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(743 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1300 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston