Westbound & Down Mill

Brewpub serving artisan pizza and beer!

2755 Dagny Way

RO Baseline$15.00
Mozzarella, brick cheese, red sauce, basil
SQ 95th St$21.00
Ezzo pepperoni, salsa verde, mozzarella,
red sauce, spicy honey
Wedge$16.00
Baby gems, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomato, pepitas, pickled onion, bacon, ranch, dill (GF)
SQ Arapahoe$21.00
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, red onion, white sauce, romesco
SQ Dagny Way$20.00
Sweet fennel sausage, roasted mushroom, pickled peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, red sauce
Caesar$15.00
Baby gems, radish, marcona almonds,
grana padano (GF)
SQ Build Your Own$17.00
RO Dagny Way$17.00
Sweet fennel sausage, roasted mushroom, pickled peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, red sauce
RO Build Your Own$15.00
RO 95th St$18.00
2755 Dagny Way

Lafayette CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

Jeannot’s Patisserie and Bistro is a place where French tradition, culture, flavor and quality meet together, bringing about a beautiful experience in a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.
Food is an art, a passion, an experience, a time to share with loved ones and (at Jeannot’s Patisserie & Bistro) a place you can experience traveling all around France without leaving beautiful Colorado.
We will always focus on quality rather than quantity.
Our team has the “savoir faire” to make everything from scratch.
At Jeannot’s we strive to offer delightful creations made from the freshest ingredients, sourced from The Front Range whenever possible.
Community support is part of our mission and making sure our space is safe for our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We invite you to taste a little piece of France in your own back yard.
Bon Appetit

95a Bistro & Co.

Family friendly restaurant with a menu that has something for everyone!

Mono Mono 3

Come in and enjoy!

Cugini Pizzeria

Come Try A Gaint Calzone Or One Of Our Homemade Pastas!

