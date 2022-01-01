Go
Westbrook Lobster

Outdoor, Indoor + Takeout!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

346 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, house-made ranch, bacon, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato + crispy fries.
Connecticut Lobster Roll$25.00
warm, buttered lobster meat in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
Baked & Stuffed Lobster special$42.00
split + cleaned lobster, house stuffing with shrimp, scallops, and crab, roasted fingerling potatoes + corn on the cob
Lobster Mac 'n Cheese$27.00
lobster meat, four cheese blend + bread crumb topping
Kids Mini Lobster Roll$12.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese$25.00
buttery picked lobster + gruyere cheese, crispy country white bread. Served with fries.
Bowl New England Style Clam Chowder$7.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
Fried Calamari$13.00
flash-fried with cherry peppers + house marinara.
Fish Taco ea.$5.00
Flour tortilla, cajun fried cod, pineapple pico de Gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

346 E Main St

Clinton CT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
