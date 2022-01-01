Westbrook Lobster
CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer
SEAFOOD
300 Church Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 Church Street
Wallingford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Anthony's Pizzeria & Deli - Wallingford
Come in and enjoy!
Sliders Grill & Bar
Come in and Enjoy
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
Made with love... and gloves!
Tap and Vine
Come in and try some of our amazing food, craft beer and wine! We want to be your new favorite spot!