Westbrook Lobster

CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer

SEAFOOD

300 Church Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1624 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$22.00
battered codfish, crispy fries, dill pickle, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
Clam Strip Dinner$21.00
Lightly battered and fried clam strips, fries, dill pickle. Comes with tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
mixed greens, panko crusted goat cheese, pomegranate arils, candied pecans, watermelon radish, marbled rye croutons, maple vinaigrette
Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy thai sauce.
Fried Seafood Combo$27.00
any two different items: cod, shrimp, clam strips, scallops, calamari, whole clams. Served with fries, pickle spear, either dipping sauces + lemon wedge.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
CT Lobster Roll$25.00
warm buttered freshly picked lobster + house seasoning, buttered & toasted New England style brioche long roll. Served with fries.
Crab Rangoons$12.00
crab, cream cheese, green onion, sweet thai dipping sauce
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
creamy clam chowder served with oyster crackers.
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$28.00
Three cheese blend, cast-iron skillet baked, bread crumbs, Baked with fresh picked lobster meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Church Street

Wallingford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
