American
Bars & Lounges

The West End

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

686 Reviews

$$$

20 Scudder Ave

Hyannis, MA 02601

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

The Rotary Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, griddled english muffin & choice of bacon or sausage. substitute our house made country biscuit for $1
Wagyu Burger$20.00
8oz certified angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion & west end ‘secret sauce’ served on our house-made sesame seed bun
Watermelon Margarita Mix$8.00
Our famous Tequila Mockingbird with watermelon puree, basil simple syrup, lime zest + jalapeño in a 16oz mason jar -
add tequila + ice, give it a good shake and enjoy at home!
Homemade Apple Donuts$8.00
vanilla frosted donut holes (6)
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
hot chicken seasoning, dill pickles, garlic aioli & lettuce served on our house-made brioche bun
Cuban Street Brussels$11.00
sautéed brussels, cotija cheese, fresh chopped herbs, and garlic cream
THE Truffle Tots$11.00
parmigiano-reggiano, fresh herbs, truffle oil, house ketchup, and garlic aioli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$25.00
boston baked garbanzo beans, whipped potatoes & country gravy
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
crispy shrimp tossed with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts, green onion, and bean sprouts
House Veggie Burger$16.00
pumpkin, poblano pepper, quinoa, garbanzo beans, garlic aioli, griddled portuguese muffin
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

20 Scudder Ave, Hyannis MA 02601

Directions

