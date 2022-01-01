Westerly American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Westerly
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paddy's Beach Club
159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Tex-Mex chicken, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo in a toasted flour tortilla served with sour cream and pico de gallo
|8 Smoked Wings
|$16.00
Wings tossed in sauce of choice and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
|Clam Strips
|$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
No Bull Steak House and Pub
265 Post Road, Westerly
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$13.00
cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo
|Smoked Gouda Burger
|$15.00
crispy applewood bacon / caramelized onions / sweet balsamic glaze
|Chicken Wings
buffalo / teriyaki / no bull BBQ / cajun dry rub
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
37 Main Street, Westerly
|Popular items
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
House-made caesar dressing, crispy garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
|Chx Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried Bell & Evans chicken on a housemade biscuit. Served with honey mustard.