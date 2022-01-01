Westerly bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Westerly

Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
The Atlantic Burger$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
Calamari$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant
No Bull Steak House and Pub image

 

No Bull Steak House and Pub

265 Post Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$13.00
cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo
Smoked Gouda Burger$15.00
crispy applewood bacon / caramelized onions / sweet balsamic glaze
Chicken Wings
buffalo / teriyaki / no bull BBQ / cajun dry rub
More about No Bull Steak House and Pub
Vetrano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vetrano's Restaurant

130 Granite St, Westerly

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 14"$14.00
Parmigiana$20.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Vetrano's Restaurant
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image

 

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

37 Main Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
Caesar Salad$10.00
House-made caesar dressing, crispy garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
Chx Biscuit$9.00
Fried Bell & Evans chicken on a housemade biscuit. Served with honey mustard.
More about BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
Windjammer image

 

Windjammer

321 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Windjammer

