Westerly sandwich spots you'll love

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paddy's Beach Club
159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Tex-Mex chicken, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo in a toasted flour tortilla served with sour cream and pico de gallo
|8 Smoked Wings
|$16.00
Wings tossed in sauce of choice and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
|Clam Strips
|$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
Andrea Seaside Restaurant
89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly
|Popular items
|Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
|The Atlantic Burger
|$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
|Calamari
|$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce