Westerly sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Westerly

Paddy's Beach Club image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paddy's Beach Club

159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly

Avg 3.9 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Tex-Mex chicken, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo in a toasted flour tortilla served with sour cream and pico de gallo
8 Smoked Wings$16.00
Wings tossed in sauce of choice and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
Clam Strips$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
More about Paddy's Beach Club
Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
The Atlantic Burger$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
Calamari$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant
DA image

 

DA

85 Granite St, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about DA

