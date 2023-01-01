Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken calzones in Westerly

Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve buffalo chicken calzones

Vittoria's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vittorias NY Pizza

224 Post Rd, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$12.00
More about Vittorias NY Pizza
Casa Della Luce image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Della Luce

105 Franklin St, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$12.00
More about Casa Della Luce

