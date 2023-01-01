Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Westerly

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Vittoria's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vittorias NY Pizza

224 Post Rd, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Large Pizza Month: Steak & Cheese$24.00
Medium Pizza Month: Bacon Mac & Cheese$21.00
$10 Dollar Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Vittorias NY Pizza
Vetrano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vetranos

130 Granite St, Westerly

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
$5 Cheese Pizza$5.00
More about Vetranos

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly

Rigatoni

Tossed Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Cobb Salad

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken

Carbonara

Calamari

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston