Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Westerly
/
Westerly
/
Cheese Pizza
Westerly restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vittorias NY Pizza
224 Post Rd, Westerly
Avg 4.4
(197 reviews)
Large Pizza Month: Steak & Cheese
$24.00
Medium Pizza Month: Bacon Mac & Cheese
$21.00
$10 Dollar Cheese Pizza
$10.00
More about Vittorias NY Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vetranos
130 Granite St, Westerly
Avg 4.2
(615 reviews)
$5 Cheese Pizza
$5.00
More about Vetranos
Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly
Rigatoni
Tossed Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Cobb Salad
Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken
Carbonara
Calamari
More near Westerly to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(26 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston