Clam chowder in Westerly

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve clam chowder

Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image

 

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

37 Main Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
More about BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly

Garden Salad

Rigatoni

Cheeseburgers

Cobb Salad

French Fries

Garlic Knots

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Wakefield

No reviews yet

Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston