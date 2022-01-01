Clams in Westerly

Paddy's Beach Club

159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly

Avg 3.9 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Strips$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Fritters$8.00
with Tarter and Lemon
Clam Chowder$8.00
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image

 

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

37 Main Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
Shelter Harbor Inn image

 

Shelter Harbor Inn

10 Wagner Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Clams$14.00
