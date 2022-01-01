Clams in Westerly
Westerly restaurants that serve clams
More about Paddy's Beach Club
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paddy's Beach Club
159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly
|Clam Strips
|$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant
Andrea Seaside Restaurant
89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly
|Clam Fritters
|$8.00
with Tarter and Lemon
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
More about BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
37 Main Street, Westerly
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.