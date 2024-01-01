Cookies in Westerly

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

River Bar - 37 Main Street

37 Main Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$8.00
Brown butter chocolate cookies
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - Westerly - 16 Broad St

16 Broad St, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
Oreo Cookie Old Fashioned$4.25
Vanilla old fashioned with crushed Oreos throughout. Dipped in a vanilla glaze and finished with crushed Oreos on top.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble 7/6 ONLY!$4.25
AVAILABLE FRI 7/6 ONLY!
brioche topped with housemade buttercream and homemade chocolate chip cookie crumbles.
