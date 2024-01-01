Cookies in Westerly
Westerly restaurants that serve cookies
River Bar - 37 Main Street
37 Main Street, Westerly
|Cookies
|$8.00
Brown butter chocolate cookies
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly - 16 Broad St
16 Broad St, Westerly
|Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg
|$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
|Oreo Cookie Old Fashioned
|$4.25
Vanilla old fashioned with crushed Oreos throughout. Dipped in a vanilla glaze and finished with crushed Oreos on top.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble 7/6 ONLY!
|$4.25
AVAILABLE FRI 7/6 ONLY!
brioche topped with housemade buttercream and homemade chocolate chip cookie crumbles.