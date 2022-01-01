Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Westerly

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve fish tacos

Fish Taco image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paddy's Beach Club

159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly

Avg 3.9 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$19.00
Crispy haddock with red cabbage-sesame coleslaw topped with jalapeno ranch and radish
More about Paddy's Beach Club
Surf Cantina image

 

Surf Cantina

15 Canal Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Surf Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly

Tiramisu

Shrimp Scampi

Rigatoni

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Chocolate Cake

Cobb Salad

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston