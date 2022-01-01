Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Westerly
/
Westerly
/
Fish Tacos
Westerly restaurants that serve fish tacos
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paddy's Beach Club
159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly
Avg 3.9
(965 reviews)
Fish Taco
$19.00
Crispy haddock with red cabbage-sesame coleslaw topped with jalapeno ranch and radish
More about Paddy's Beach Club
Surf Cantina
15 Canal Street, Westerly
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$16.00
More about Surf Cantina
