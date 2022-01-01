Fritters in Westerly

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve fritters

Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Fritters$8.00
with Tarter and Lemon
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Rigatoni

Cobb Salad

Clam Chowder

Penne

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Wakefield

No reviews yet

Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston