Garlic knots in
Westerly
/
Westerly
/
Garlic Knots
Westerly restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vittoria's NY Pizza
224 Post Rd, Westerly
Avg 4.4
(197 reviews)
6 Garlic Knots
$2.00
More about Vittoria's NY Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Della Luce
105 Franklin St, Westerly
Avg 4.4
(570 reviews)
Garlic Knots
$0.40
Garlic Knots (6)
$2.00
More about Casa Della Luce
