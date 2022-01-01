Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Westerly

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Vittoria's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vittoria's NY Pizza

224 Post Rd, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Vittoria's NY Pizza
Vetrano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vetrano's Restaurant

130 Granite St, Westerly

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Vetrano's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly

Ravioli

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Scallops

Baked Ziti

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston