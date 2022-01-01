Penne in Westerly

Casa Della Luce image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Della Luce

105 Franklin St, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Ala Vodka$19.00
More about Casa Della Luce
PENNE ALLA FIORENTINA image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Maria's Seaside Cafe

132 Atlantic Ave,, Westerly

Avg 4.5 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PENNE ALLA FIORENTINA$22.00
More about Maria's Seaside Cafe

