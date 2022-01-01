Western Hospitality Group

Go
Gourmet food prepared with premium ingredients by Chopped Champion Chef Joe Youkhan. Delivered cold with heating instructions.

1 Spectrum Pointe Dr. #310

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fiesta de Comida Mexicana$75.00
Take a four-course trip South of the Border with our Fiesta de Comida Mexicana! Feeds 4-6 hungry adults!
At-Home Luau$75.00
The perfect package of Hawaiian flavors brings a tropical luau right to your door! Feeds 4-6 hungry adults!
Chef's Special$105.00
A revolving selection of Chef Joe's favorite dishes delivered right to your door! Feeds 4-6 hungry adults!
House Made Sangria$16.00
Red or White (32 oz)
Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake$6.00
Taste of Spain$75.00
Four courses of sensational Spanish flavors delivered right to your door. Try it with our House Made Sangria!
Banana Chocolate Chip Walnut Bread$10.00
One Loaf
Backyard BBQ$155.00
This six-course meal is the perfect combination of All-American Summer BBQ favorites.
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$6.00
Peach Cobbler$30.00
Serves 4-6
Location

1 Spectrum Pointe Dr. #310

Lake Forest CA

Neighborhood Map

