Western Proper

Western Proper is the proper place to party in Boise, Idaho - delivering an elevated experience through iconic design, impeccable service, overthought details, and an incredible ambiance. Anything less just wouldn’t be proper.

PIZZA • STEAKS

610 West Idaho Street

Avg 4.2 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$7.00
House fries topped with parmesan and a white truffle aioli drizzle.
Bogus Basin Bowl Off!$20.00
Please add team name in the special requests box! Cheers!
TOGO Hazy Series 8
For the Hazy Series V.8 we decided to incorporate some of our favorite ingredients from the previous 7 volumes. The grain bill is heavy on the wheat and oats, and is fermented with our foggy house yeast strain for a silky smooth mouthfeel. To keep things as tropical as possible, we went with a blend of Galaxy, Citra, HBC686, Bru-1, and Sabro hops. This combination lends to juicy notes of candied pineapple, coconut, mango, and tangerine.
﻿
8.4% ABV / 35 IBU
Cowboy Burger$18.00
Caramelized onions, green chiles, smoked gouda and swami aioli.
Served with fries topped with housemate Western sauce.
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Ancho-Pasilla Chicken, Black Bean Salsa, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Butter, Flour Tortilla
The G.O.A.T. Salad$16.00
Made with fresh goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, golden beets, green apple slices, pickled red onions, hazelnuts, arugula and mixed greens, tossed in honey citrus vinaigrette
Som Tum & Sticky Rice
Your choice of pork belly, pan seared tilapia, or crispy chicken breast served on a bed of warm jasmine rice topped with a fresh vegetable salad, and a spicy nuoc cham sauce
Western Chicken Sando$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy western sauce, umami aioli, pickles, toasted bun, choice of salad or fries dont forget you can add bacon to any sando for 3.00 you can sub soup cup as a side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

610 West Idaho Street

Boise ID

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

