Western Reserve Distillers

Western Reserve Distillers is a family owned Organic Craft Distillery producing world class spirits in Lakewood, Ohio, which is just a few miles from downtown Cleveland. All of our products are Hand Crafted in small batches from Ohio farms within 150 miles of our distillery.

14221 Madison Ave

PREMIUM SILVER RUM$25.99
For our exceptionally smooth and flavorful Silver Rum we use 100% Organic Dark Molasses and a special strain of yeast that was isolated in the tropics specifically for its temperature tolerance. This wonderfully balanced Silver Rum is then bottled and waiting to be the main attraction in your next “Caribbean Cocktail”.
NOSE: Vanilla
TASTE: Toasted marshmallow
SMALL BATCH BLENDED BOURBON$39.99
Our Small Batch Blended Bourbon is a true "work of heart". We have hand selected each barrel of what we consider to be a "young whiskey" - 4 to 6 years of age - and blended them with barrels that are 14 years old. To get the perfect blend, we use only 3-5 barrels for each batch, carefully handcrafting a Small Batch Blended Bourbon that meets the high standards of our Master Distiller.
NOSE: Cherry and smoke
PALATE: Smooth vanilla, hint of spice
6 YEAR STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY$49.86
A little older, a little more subtle but still packs a punch. Our 6 Year Rye Whiskey has a slower burn, almost velvety on the palate, but gradually builds to a complex finish of that peppery rye one is looking for.
Nose: cinnamon, grapefruit, hints of cigar
Palate: cocoa, smoky with a bite of rye
Finish: peppery with a warm lasting finish
PREMIUM ORGANIC BOURBON$44.99
Our Organic Bourbon is made of 55% Organic Corn. We take the “hearts” portion that we’ve collected and place it into unused, #3 charred American Oak Barrels. When it has aged to perfection, we give you a smooth Bourbon that starts with a flavor of vanilla and just a hint of fruit yet finishes with a peppery caramel flavor that lingers ever so lightly on your tongue.
NOSE: Orange and Caramel
TASTE: Butterscotch with a smokey finish
HANDCRAFTED GIN$14.95
Our first Gin to hit the market starts with our Handcrafted Vodka and to that we add our proprietary blend of botanicals to bring you a soft, approachable Gin. It pairs well in cocktails and makes a fabulous Martini! Grab a bottle today!
NOSE: Floral
TASTE: Soft Citrus
HANDCRAFTED VODKA$14.95
The one that started it all…is made from 100% Organic Corn sourced from the Western Reserve area. This organic corn retains more of its natural sweetness because it hasn’t been hit with chemicals or genetically modified. Because of that, our Vodka starts off a bit sweeter than most 80proof Vodkas and has a subtle flavor with a clean finish.
NOSE: Vanilla
TASTE: Vanilla, caramel and a hint of marshmallow
PREMIUM SPELT VODKA$25.99
Our Premium Vodka is made with 100% Organic Spelt. It goes through the same slow fermentation as our other products, then distilled through our 24 plates and 3 condensers before we remove only the “hearts” portion. What we are left with is an exceptionally smooth Vodka with a subtle sweetness to it, bottled for your enjoyment.
NOSE: Vanilla
TASTE: Creamy, almost buttery
THE DISTILLERY T-SHIRT$15.00
PREMIUM WHEAT WHISKEY$55.17
With the color of freshly tanned leather, our 100% Organic Wheat Whiskey is the perfect Whiskey for your next gathering. The organic wheat and our yeast work so well together that the “hearts” portion was enough to share with the Angels. At first, there is a spicy note of cardamom before warming you slightly in the chest and leaving behind a subtle sweetness that leaves you longing for that next sip.
NOSE: Brown Sugar
TASTE: Sweet and Smokey
KY SMALL BATCH$54.99
Our Handcrafted Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon is sophisticated and complex. A bourbon carefully crafted to exceed the expectations of even the most discerning bourbon lover. Made from our signature "high rye" recipe. We carefully craft each batch by selecting no more than 4 barrels at a time for blending. Each batch is carefully crafted to have a distinctive and elegant flavor profile. Unmistakable spice mingles with sweet caramel and vanilla to create a bourbon that is bold, yet smooth and balanced. Born in Kentucky. Bottled in Ohio.
Nose: cedar, floral, brown sugar
Palate: cinnamon, white pepper, bold spice
Finish: a lingering warmth with caramel,
vanilla spice and a touch of oak
Lakewood OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
