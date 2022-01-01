Western Reserve Distillers

Our Small Batch Blended Bourbon is a true "work of heart". We have hand selected each barrel of what we consider to be a "young whiskey" - 4 to 6 years of age - and blended them with barrels that are 14 years old. To get the perfect blend, we use only 3-5 barrels for each batch, carefully handcrafting a Small Batch Blended Bourbon that meets the high standards of our Master Distiller.

NOSE: Cherry and smoke

PALATE: Smooth vanilla, hint of spice

