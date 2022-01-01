Westerville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Westerville
FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
817 Polaris Parkway, Westerville
Popular items
Pork Belly Cuban
$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
Winter Crunch Salad
$8.95
Baby Kale, Radicchio, Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Spinach, Carrots, Gala Apples, Red Grapes, Pomegranate, Blue Cheese & Toasted Almonds tossed in Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Green Chili
$12.95
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime (GF)
Joe’s Pub & Grill
4949 Dublin Granville Road, Westerville
Popular items
6 Crispy Boneless Wings
$9.99
SIDE House Salad
$3.49
Beef Sliders
$9.99
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Chef Rich's Kitchen
2521 W Schrock Rd, Westerville
Popular items
Ghost Pepper Mac & Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
1/3 lb Egg Rolls Stuffed with Smoked Brisket and Ghost Pepper Mac n Cheese
Sriracha Burger
$13.00
6 oz Sriracha Beef Patty w/Caramelized Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Sriracha Ranch Sauce, Swiss and Lettuce
Good Ol' American Burger
$11.00
6 oz Patty w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. Your Choice of Cheese