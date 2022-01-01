Westerville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Westerville
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
817 Polaris Parkway, Westerville
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Cuban
|$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
|Winter Crunch Salad
|$8.95
Baby Kale, Radicchio, Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Spinach, Carrots, Gala Apples, Red Grapes, Pomegranate, Blue Cheese & Toasted Almonds tossed in Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Green Chili
|$12.95
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime (GF)
More about The Pancake House Family Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pancake House Family Diner
129 W Schrock Rd, Westerville
|Popular items
|Country Skillet
|$11.99
A bed of sauteed homefries, topped with our signature home-made sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked at your choice. This is a must try Pancake House favorite dish!
|The Works
|$13.49
3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.99
3 Eggs omelette, with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheese
More about Barrel & Boar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Barrel & Boar
8 N State St, Westerville
|Popular items
|Side Salad (HOUSE)
|$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
|Carolina Hush Puppies
|$5.75
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
|Beef Brisket
|$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.