Westerville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Westerville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Westerville

101 Beer Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

817 Polaris Parkway, Westerville

Avg 4.4 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Cuban$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
Winter Crunch Salad$8.95
Baby Kale, Radicchio, Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Spinach, Carrots, Gala Apples, Red Grapes, Pomegranate, Blue Cheese & Toasted Almonds tossed in Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Green Chili$12.95
Pork and Tomatillo Chili, Yellow Rice, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Corn Tortillas & Charred Lime (GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
The Pancake House Family Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pancake House Family Diner

129 W Schrock Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Skillet$11.99
A bed of sauteed homefries, topped with our signature home-made sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked at your choice. This is a must try Pancake House favorite dish!
The Works$13.49
3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
Veggie Omelette$12.99
3 Eggs omelette, with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheese
More about The Pancake House Family Diner
Barrel & Boar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Barrel & Boar

8 N State St, Westerville

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Salad (HOUSE)$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
Carolina Hush Puppies$5.75
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Beef Brisket$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Barrel & Boar
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville

925 N State Street, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westerville

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Brisket

Pretzels

Map

More near Westerville to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston