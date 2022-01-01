Chopped salad in Westerville
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville
|1/2 Chopped Salad
|$8.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
Carsonies New Albany
6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
|1/2 Chopped Salad
|$8.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.