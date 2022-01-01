Fish sandwiches in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville
6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Beer battered cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Cajun tartar sauce.
More about Can't Believe It's Vegan - 584 W. Schrock Rd
Can't Believe It's Vegan - 584 W. Schrock Rd
584 W. Schrock Rd, Westerville
|Crispy no-Fish Sandwich *****Monday's ONLY****
|$15.00
Crispy no-fish filet topped with lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, pickles, our signature tartar sauce on a toasted bun with a side of thick cut fries.
***Available only on Mondays***