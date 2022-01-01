Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Westerville

Westerville restaurants
Westerville restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.3 (899 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Stallion Hoagie$12.00
Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing.
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Carsonies New Albany

6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Stallion Hoagie$12.00
Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing.
More about Carsonies New Albany
Item pic

 

Yabo's

7097 State Route 3, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco$4.50
Grilled Italian sub in tortilla with ham, pepperoni, cheese , banana peppers, lettuce and tomato with Italian dressing
More about Yabo's

