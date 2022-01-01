Tacos in Westerville

Go
Westerville restaurants
Toast

Westerville restaurants that serve tacos

Street Taco image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Barrel & Boar

8 N State St, Westerville

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco$3.69
Your choice of BBQ with charred corn/poblano/onion salsa, cilantro & lime. Add shredded cheddar cheese for .25
More about Barrel & Boar
Philly Cheese Taco image

 

Yabo's

7097 State Route 3, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Taco$5.00
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes
Baja Taco$4.25
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Steak Fajita Taco$5.00
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges
More about Yabo's

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerville

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Westerville to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston