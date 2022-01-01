Tacos in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Barrel & Boar
8 N State St, Westerville
|Street Taco
|$3.69
Your choice of BBQ with charred corn/poblano/onion salsa, cilantro & lime. Add shredded cheddar cheese for .25
Yabo's
7097 State Route 3, Westerville
|Philly Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes
|Baja Taco
|$4.25
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.00
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges