Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Westerville

Go
Westerville restaurants
Toast

Westerville restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

LemonTree Cafe

6318 E Dublin Granville Rd, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Peanut Salad$14.95
Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing
*Certified Organic
More about LemonTree Cafe
Item pic

 

Can't Believe It's Vegan - 584 W. Schrock Rd

584 W. Schrock Rd, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Thai Kale Salad$14.00
Crispy Thai spiced tofu on kale/quinoa blend lathered with our house made avocado dressing, red onions, roma tomatoes, topped with shaved almonds and avocado.
More about Can't Believe It's Vegan - 584 W. Schrock Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Westerville

Turkey Clubs

Cobb Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Cheesecake

Fish Sandwiches

Lasagna

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baklava

Map

More near Westerville to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston