Thai salad in Westerville

LemonTree Cafe
6318 E Dublin Granville Rd, Westerville
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$14.95
Romaine*, mango*, chopped peanuts, cilantro*, shallots*, lime juice*, avocado*, house made Thai peanut dressing
*Certified Organic
Can't Believe It's Vegan - 584 W. Schrock Rd
584 W. Schrock Rd, Westerville
|Spicy Thai Kale Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Thai spiced tofu on kale/quinoa blend lathered with our house made avocado dressing, red onions, roma tomatoes, topped with shaved almonds and avocado.