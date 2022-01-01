Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Westerville

Westerville restaurants
Westerville restaurants that serve white pizza

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.3 (899 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12" White Pizza$13.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
8" White Pizza$9.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
14" White Pizza$15.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Carsonies New Albany

6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8" White Pizza$9.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
12" White Pizza$13.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
14" White Pizza$15.00
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
More about Carsonies New Albany

