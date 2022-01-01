Westfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Westfield restaurants

Greek's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Greek's Pizzeria

231 Park St, Westfield

Avg 4.3 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Greek's Special$15.99
Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.
Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Breadsticks$5.99
Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Greek's Pizzeria
Union Jack Pub - Westfield image

 

Union Jack Pub - Westfield

110 S Union St, Westfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Fish & Chips$13.50
14" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)$19.25
Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks$9.50
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Field Brewing image

 

Field Brewing

303 East Main St, West field

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Field Burger$14.00
double beef patty, white cheddar cheese, farm greens, pickle, tomato, field sauce on an Amelia's bun (add egg or bacon) CGF
Rojo Rice Bowl$15.00
rojo spiced rice, white cheddar, seasonal veggies, braised beef, chimichurri, seasonal pickled veg. GF/CV
Wings
choice of buffalo, bbq, dry hop rub, chive teriyaki (CS), served with bleu cheese. GF
More about Field Brewing
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image

 

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

632 E State Rd 32, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
French fries tossed with grated parmesan cheese & truffle oil. Served with garlic aioli.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$7.00
Soft, warm pretzel bites served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.
Crispy PorkTenderloin Sandwich$12.00
Hand breaded and fried crispy pork tenderloin sandwich served with pickle, leaf lettuce, & tomato.
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's Donut Kitchen

3249 E St ate Road 32, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Paul's Donut Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westfield

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

