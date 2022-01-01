Westfield restaurants you'll love
More about Greek's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Greek's Pizzeria
231 Park St, Westfield
|Popular items
|12" Greek's Special
|$15.99
Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Breadsticks
|$5.99
Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Union Jack Pub - Westfield
110 S Union St, Westfield
|Popular items
|Lg Fish & Chips
|$13.50
|14" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)
|$19.25
|Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks
|$9.50
More about Field Brewing
Field Brewing
303 East Main St, West field
|Popular items
|Field Burger
|$14.00
double beef patty, white cheddar cheese, farm greens, pickle, tomato, field sauce on an Amelia's bun (add egg or bacon) CGF
|Rojo Rice Bowl
|$15.00
rojo spiced rice, white cheddar, seasonal veggies, braised beef, chimichurri, seasonal pickled veg. GF/CV
|Wings
choice of buffalo, bbq, dry hop rub, chive teriyaki (CS), served with bleu cheese. GF
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield
|Popular items
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$6.00
French fries tossed with grated parmesan cheese & truffle oil. Served with garlic aioli.
|Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
|$7.00
Soft, warm pretzel bites served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.
|Crispy PorkTenderloin Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried crispy pork tenderloin sandwich served with pickle, leaf lettuce, & tomato.
More about Paul's Donut Kitchen
Paul's Donut Kitchen
3249 E St ate Road 32, Westfield