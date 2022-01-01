Chicken sandwiches in Westfield
Westfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Union Jack Pub - Westfield
110 S Union St, Westfield
|PICNIC Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Field Brewing
Field Brewing
303 East Main St, West field
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
shredded chicken, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce. CGF
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Simply grilled chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
|Birdies Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Tea-brined chicken, hand breaded & fried until golden and crispy. Served with pickle & mayo on a brioche bun.
|Memphis Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99