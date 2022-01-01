Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Union Jack Pub - Westfield image

 

Union Jack Pub - Westfield

110 S Union St, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PICNIC Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Item pic

 

Field Brewing

303 East Main St, West field

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
shredded chicken, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce. CGF
More about Field Brewing
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image

 

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

632 E State Rd 32, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Simply grilled chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Birdies Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Tea-brined chicken, hand breaded & fried until golden and crispy. Served with pickle & mayo on a brioche bun.
Memphis Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

