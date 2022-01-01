Nachos in Westfield
Westfield restaurants that serve nachos
Union Jack Pub - Westfield
110 S Union St, Westfield
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.00
Field Brewing
303 East Main St, West field
|Pita Nachos
|$11.00
warm pita, hummus, Mediterranean pico, feta. cannot be modified. VEG/CS/CV
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield
|Smoked Bacon Chicken Nachos
|$14.49
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.49
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, melted cheddar & mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red & green onions served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream.