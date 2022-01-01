Westfield restaurants you'll love

Westfield restaurants
  • Westfield

Westfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Westfield restaurants

SPLASH OF THAI image

 

SPLASH OF THAI

321 South Ave West, Westfield

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad See Ew$12.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with chicken, beef or shrimp with egg and broccoli in sweet brown sauce. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Massaman Curry$13.50
Chicken, beef or shrimp with coconut milk, tamarind, peanut, tomato and potato. (GLUTEN FREE)
Drunken Noodles$13.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with shrimps and chicken with chili, vegetables, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom and Thai basil. (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
La Famiglia Sorrento image

 

La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese$14.00
Traditional pizza
Famous Salad$8.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Black Olive, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
126 Central Ave image

 

126 Central Ave

126 Central Avenue, Westfield

Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Summit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
