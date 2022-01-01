Westfield restaurants you'll love
SPLASH OF THAI
321 South Ave West, Westfield
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$12.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with chicken, beef or shrimp with egg and broccoli in sweet brown sauce. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
|Massaman Curry
|$13.50
Chicken, beef or shrimp with coconut milk, tamarind, peanut, tomato and potato. (GLUTEN FREE)
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.95
Sauteéd flat rice noodles with shrimps and chicken with chili, vegetables, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom and Thai basil. (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
La Famiglia Sorrento
631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
|Popular items
|LG Cheese
|$14.00
Traditional pizza
|Famous Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Black Olive, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing