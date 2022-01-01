Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve cake

Kirshenbaum Baking Co.

62 Elm Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Pumpkin Cake$65.00
This moist gluten free cake is made with brown rice flour and tapioca flour instead of wheat flour. It is flavored with fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice and garnished with a generous drizzle of Chai icing.
Lemon Poppy Cake$60.00
This white sponge cake is given extra flavor with fresh lemon zest and poppy seeds. The cake is layered in between lemon curd and frosted with toasted Italian meringue.
Black Forest Cake$65.00
Dark chocolate cake is layered with Amarena cherries, chocolate morsels and frosted with white chocolate whipped cream.
More about Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
La Famiglia Sorrento image

 

La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake$7.15
More about La Famiglia Sorrento

