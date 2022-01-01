Cake in Westfield
Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
62 Elm Street, Westfield
|GF Pumpkin Cake
|$65.00
This moist gluten free cake is made with brown rice flour and tapioca flour instead of wheat flour. It is flavored with fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice and garnished with a generous drizzle of Chai icing.
|Lemon Poppy Cake
|$60.00
This white sponge cake is given extra flavor with fresh lemon zest and poppy seeds. The cake is layered in between lemon curd and frosted with toasted Italian meringue.
|Black Forest Cake
|$65.00
Dark chocolate cake is layered with Amarena cherries, chocolate morsels and frosted with white chocolate whipped cream.