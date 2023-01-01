Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Westfield

Go
Westfield restaurants
Toast

Westfield restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Uncle Skippy's Kitchen

403 West Broad Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili 12 oz.$6.00
Homemade Turkey Chili with Beans.
More about Uncle Skippy's Kitchen
La Famiglia Sorrento image

 

La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Beef Chili*$10.00
Made with ground beef, peppers, onions and beans topped with tortilla strips, sour cream, cheddar cheese, avocado and scallions.
Homemade Beef Chili*$10.00
Made with ground beef, peppers, onions and beans topped with tortilla strips, sour cream, cheddar cheese, avocado and scallions.
Homemade Beef Chili$12.00
Made with ground beef, peppers, onions and beans topped with tortilla strips, sour cream, cheddar cheese, avocado and scallions.
More about La Famiglia Sorrento

Browse other tasty dishes in Westfield

Tuna Salad

Short Ribs

Lobsters

French Fries

Crab Salad

Rack Of Lamb

Chicken Wraps

Pork Chops

Map

More near Westfield to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2354 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1290 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston