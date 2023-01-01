Curry in Westfield
Westfield restaurants that serve curry
Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
62 Elm Street, Westfield
|Curry Hand Pie
|$7.00
This vegetarian hand pie is made with traditional ratatouille, seasoned with fresh basil and sandwiched between two layers of flakey pie dough.
Splash of Thai - Westfield
321 South Ave West, Westfield
|Salmon Green Curry(D)
|$24.00
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.
|Green Curry(D)
|$14.00
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.
|Priking Curry(D)
|$16.00
String beans, carrots, red peppers, onions, lime leaves in roasted chili sauce.