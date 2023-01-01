Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve curry

Kirshenbaum Baking Co.

62 Elm Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Hand Pie$7.00
This vegetarian hand pie is made with traditional ratatouille, seasoned with fresh basil and sandwiched between two layers of flakey pie dough.
More about Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
Splash of Thai - Westfield

321 South Ave West, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Green Curry(D)$24.00
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.
Green Curry(D)$14.00
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.
Priking Curry(D)$16.00
String beans, carrots, red peppers, onions, lime leaves in roasted chili sauce.
More about Splash of Thai - Westfield

