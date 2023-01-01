Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Westfield
/
Westfield
/
Edamame
Westfield restaurants that serve edamame
Splash of Thai - Westfield
321 South Ave West, Westfield
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.00
Steamed Soy Bean Pods
More about Splash of Thai - Westfield
Akai Lounge Westfield
47 Elm Street, Westfield
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.50
Steamed edamame
Truffled Edamame
$11.00
Steamed edamame with a hint of truffles
More about Akai Lounge Westfield
