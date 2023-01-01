Paninis in Westfield
Westfield restaurants that serve paninis
Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
62 Elm Street, Westfield
|Turkey Club Panini
|$10.50
La Famiglia Sorrento
631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
|Patuto Panini
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Pesto
|BBQ Chicken Panini*
|$12.00
Grilled chicken tossed with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions pressed on panella bread. Served with a side of ranch dressing for dipping.
|Grilled Vegetable Panini
|$12.00
Grilled Zucchini, yellow squash, Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella pressed on panela bread.