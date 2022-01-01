Pies in Westfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kirshenbaum Baking Co.

62 Elm Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie$30.00
Caramelized apples are cooked with cinnamon and nutmeg and baked between a double crust of flakey pie dough.
KBC Mud Pie$30.00
The only time ‘Mud’ sounds delicious is when it’s sandwiched between ‘KBC’ and ‘Pie’. A fudgy dark chocolate brownie is baked into an Oreo crust, filled with chocolate mousse and finished with a generous dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
Key Lime Pie$28.00
This pie is set on a graham cracker crust, topped with silky key lime curd and Italian meringue. This is our top crowd pleaser pie!
More about Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
Item pic

 

La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Tomato Pie$8.00
Sicilian Pie$20.90
MD Tomato Pie$13.20
Chunked mozzarella cheese
More about La Famiglia Sorrento

