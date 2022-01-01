Pies in Westfield
Westfield restaurants that serve pies
More about Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
62 Elm Street, Westfield
|Apple Pie
|$30.00
Caramelized apples are cooked with cinnamon and nutmeg and baked between a double crust of flakey pie dough.
|KBC Mud Pie
|$30.00
The only time ‘Mud’ sounds delicious is when it’s sandwiched between ‘KBC’ and ‘Pie’. A fudgy dark chocolate brownie is baked into an Oreo crust, filled with chocolate mousse and finished with a generous dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
|Key Lime Pie
|$28.00
This pie is set on a graham cracker crust, topped with silky key lime curd and Italian meringue. This is our top crowd pleaser pie!