Tacos in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Bendita of westfield

114-116 Quimby Street, Westfield

TakeoutFast Pay
Campechanos Tacos (3)$17.00
A gorgeous mix of grilled beef and Mexican pork chorizo placed on a warm corn tortilla and topped with onions & cilantro.
Single Tacos$0.00
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (No Cheese)
Asada Tacos (3)$17.00
Delicately marinated beef with a touch of garlic, spices, cilantro, & onions served in a warm corn tortilla.
La Famiglia Sorrento image

 

La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

Takeout
Taco Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with Cajun grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips with a side of ranch dressing.
Item pic

 

Akai Lounge Westfield

47 Elm Street, Westfield

TakeoutDelivery
Akai Beef Tacos$19.00
Thinly-sliced marinated rib-eye, pickled radish and scallions served on a pillow-soft bun (3pcs)
Akai Beef Taco 1 Pic$7.50
