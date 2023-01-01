Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna sandwiches in
Westfield
/
Westfield
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Westfield restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
62 Elm Street, Westfield
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.50
This sandwich is set on our house-made croissant, with dijon mustard, celery and cucumbers.
More about Kirshenbaum Baking Co.
Akai Lounge Westfield
47 Elm Street, Westfield
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
$18.00
More about Akai Lounge Westfield
