Westford restaurants you'll love

Thai on the Fly
439 Littleton Street, Westford
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.50
Long skinny rice noodles, egg, and crushed peanuts seasoned with tamarind sauce.
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.00
A crunchy and crispy Polynesian-inspired appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. Deep fried Chinese wanton wrappers filled with lightly flaked crab meat mixed with creamy cheeses, scallions and garlic.
|Kanom Jeeb
|$7.00
Steamed or fried dumpling filled with lean ground pork or vegetables
Epicurean Feast
310 Littleton Road, Westford
|Popular items
|Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
|Herbed Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
|Bagel
|$1.00
Choice of bagel
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Popular items
|Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$7.95
Crispy Thai-style vegetarian egg rolls, carrot, cabbage, taro root, and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Gyoza (Dumplings)
|$8.95
Steam or Fried
Chicken Dumpling served with ginger sauce.
|Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish is stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Thai special sauce. Topped with scallions and ground peanuts.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Popular items
|Kang's Chicken
|$17.00
Sichuan style crispy wok-fired chicken in a spicy sweet & sour sauce
|Korean Dumplings
|$12.00
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
|Korean Tacos
|$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli.
Served with white rice (3 tacos per order)
Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
Fuse Westford
2 Powers Road, Westford
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$26.00
Grilled filet mignon steak tips, mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, red wine demi
|Lamb Burger
|$18.00
cucumber tzatziki sauce, applewood bacon
|Crunch Burger
|$15.00
featured on the Phantom Gourmet; beef burger topped with housemade bbq sauce, smoked cheddar cheese and Cape Cod chips
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
|Popular items
|Its Duato TIme! (Roni, RIcotta, Mikey Hot Honey, Basil)
|$22.50
Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Finished with Mike's Hot Honey & Basil.
Flavor Bomb
|Del Papa Roni
|$22.50
Loaded with 2x the amount Pepperoni Cups!
|Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
Salted Soft Pretzel Bites with Homemade Cheese sauce or Honey Mustard
Mac N Choose Westford
175 Littleton Road, Westford
|Popular items
|MED Bacon Cheddar
|$18.29
A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!
Karma - Westford
174 Littleton Road, Westford