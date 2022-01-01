Westford restaurants you'll love

Westford restaurants
Toast
Westford's top cuisines

Must-try Westford restaurants

Thai on the Fly image

 

Thai on the Fly

439 Littleton Street, Westford

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.50
Long skinny rice noodles, egg, and crushed peanuts seasoned with tamarind sauce.
Crab Rangoons$7.00
A crunchy and crispy Polynesian-inspired appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. Deep fried Chinese wanton wrappers filled with lightly flaked crab meat mixed with creamy cheeses, scallions and garlic.
Kanom Jeeb$7.00
Steamed or fried dumpling filled with lean ground pork or vegetables
More about Thai on the Fly
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

310 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
More about Epicurean Feast
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford image

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Crispy Rolls$7.95
Crispy Thai-style vegetarian egg rolls, carrot, cabbage, taro root, and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce.
Gyoza (Dumplings)$8.95
Steam or Fried
Chicken Dumpling served with ginger sauce.
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish is stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Thai special sauce. Topped with scallions and ground peanuts.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Seoul Kitchen image

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kang's Chicken$17.00
Sichuan style crispy wok-fired chicken in a spicy sweet & sour sauce
Korean Dumplings$12.00
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
Korean Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli.
Served with white rice (3 tacos per order)
Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
More about Seoul Kitchen
Fuse Westford image

 

Fuse Westford

2 Powers Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Tips$26.00
Grilled filet mignon steak tips, mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, red wine demi
Lamb Burger$18.00
cucumber tzatziki sauce, applewood bacon
Crunch Burger$15.00
featured on the Phantom Gourmet; beef burger topped with housemade bbq sauce, smoked cheddar cheese and Cape Cod chips
More about Fuse Westford
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) image

 

Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Its Duato TIme! (Roni, RIcotta, Mikey Hot Honey, Basil)$22.50
Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Finished with Mike's Hot Honey & Basil.
Flavor Bomb
Del Papa Roni$22.50
Loaded with 2x the amount Pepperoni Cups!
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Salted Soft Pretzel Bites with Homemade Cheese sauce or Honey Mustard
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
Pure Foods and Juice image

 

Pure Foods and Juice

8 West Prescott St, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pure Foods and Juice
Mac N Choose Westford image

 

Mac N Choose Westford

175 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MED Bacon Cheddar$18.29
A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!
More about Mac N Choose Westford
Restaurant banner

 

Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Karma - Westford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westford

Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

Pad Thai

Chicken Satay

Pancakes

Dumplings

Pad See

Curry

