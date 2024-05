Beef teriyaki in Westford

Grilled beef with Teriyaki Sauce, Aji Ramen Eggs (Soft Boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprouts, corn, broccoli, carrot, scallion, and sesame seed.

ALLERGY AWARENESS: Eggs, Soy Sauce, Wheat, Sesame Seed. An Option for Gluten-Free, Eggs-Free, Soy Sauce-Free is available. Please inform us about your allergen upon placing an order.