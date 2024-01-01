Cheeseburgers in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 137 Littleton Rd
Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 137 Littleton Rd
2 Powers Rd, Westford
|Premium Angus Cheeseburger with Spiced Aioli
|$17.00
Premium Angus burger patty cooked to your liking topped with cheddar cheese, house made spiced aioli, and served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and hand cut fries. Substitue parmesan truffle fries or sweet potato fries for $2. Add bacon for $2. Substitute provolone or pepper jack cheese upon request. Substitute grilled plain foccacia or olive oil & herb foccacia bread for $2.